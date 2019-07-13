Motorcyclist injured in Carson crash

A motorcyclist was helicoptered to a Reno hospital after a crash on Highway 50 east on Wednesday night.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, two vehicles were eastbound, east of Akron Way in the fast lane about 4:30 p.m. The first vehicle was a white Ford pickup, the second was a Suzuki motorcycle. The Ford pickup stopped for traffic ahead. The motorcyclist was traveling too fast and failed to stop before striking the rear of the Ford pickup. The motorcyclist was ejected and transported with serious injuries. Impairment is suspected in the crash, according to the NHP.

The crash snarled traffic in the area causing delays to Wednesday’s Concert Under the Stars at Eagle Valley Golf Course.

No update was available on the driver’s condition.