Motorcyclist helicoptered from scene of Topaz Lake collision

Vehicles wait on Highway 395 at Highpoint on Saturday afternoon. Kurt Hildebrand photo

A motorcyclist was helicoptered to Renown Regional Medical Center after a collision on Highway 395 above Topaz Lake.

The collision was first reported at 12:30 p.m. as a motorcycle colliding with the back of a sport utility vehicle.

The rider was reported to be unconscious with a laceration to the throat by the California Highway Patrol.

Antelope Valley and East Fork firefighters responded to the collision, along with the Mono County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcyclist was transported to Holbrook Junction and then taken by Care Flight to Renown.

Traffic was down to one lane at Highpoint Curve as CHP officers conducted an investigation for more than three hours.

A Dayton man was identified on Saturday as the victim in a motorcycle collision on Kingsbury Grade last weekend.

Fifty-six-year-old Carlos Esparza died at an area hospital after he lost control of his 2017 Harley Davison on the Lake side of the Grade.

A passenger was ejected as a result of the wreck, which occurred at around 8 p.m. July 28.