Mosquito District spraying in Genoa on Monday night

Genoans, who have been swatting swarms of mosquitoes, will get some help tonight.

The Douglas County Mosquito Abatement District is scheduled to fog Genoa Lakes and Nevada’s oldest town tonight.

Night fogging is typically done after 9:30 p.m., according to the district.

Fogging only affects mosquitoes that are flying at the time. The district’s adulticide won’t kill mosquitoes hiding in tall grass and vegetation.

Residents are urged to wear mosquito repellant when they go outside, particularly in wetter parts of the Valley.

For more information, visit dcmosquito.wixsite.com/dcmad.