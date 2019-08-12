Mosquito district continues fogging

A puddle is an ocean for mosquito larvae, and even it it has been relatively dry, that doesn’t mean there aren’t wet places where mosquitoes can breed.

A key way of preventing mosquito bites and the chance of West Nile Virus that can come with them is to wear mosquito repellant when you go outside, according to Krista Jenkins, director of Douglas County Mosquito Abatement.

The mosquito crew will be out fogging this week in an effort to knock down the swarms of mosquitoes infesting Carson Valley.

Starting after 9 p.m. tonight in Minden, the foggers will visit Winhaven on Tuesday, Westwood on Wednesday and Johnson Lane on Thursday, weather permitting.

Fogging only kills flying mosquitoes, not those hiding in grass or brush.

It doesn’t take much standing water for mosquitoes to breed. Jenkins said residents should habitually dump containers of standing water.

For more information, visit https://dcmosquito.wixsite.com/dcmad