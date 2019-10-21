Mormon Station offers quiet alternative to Nevada Day bash

WHO: These events are free to the public.

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 30

A tour of the Genoa National Historic District, which encompasses more than 25 structures and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, will be Nevada Day weekend.

A Mormon Station State Historic Park interpreter will conduct a guided walk throughout a portion of the historic district 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. A second walk is scheduled for Nov. 30.

During the approximately one-mile roundtrip walk, the interpreter will discuss the significance of the structures located along the route, previous owners of the properties, and notable events that occurred there. There is no charge to attend these programs.

Pre-registration is required for these programs, and each walk is limited to no more than 30 participants.

Those interested in participating in a guided walk should email Chris at mormonstation@parks.nv.gov or calling the Mormon Station park office at 775-782-2590.

Include the total number of participants in your party and the date of the walk you would like to register for. Emails and phone calls will be answered in the order they are received. Each program will be limited to the first 30 registered people only.