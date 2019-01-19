More wet weather forecast for Sunday

After a brief respite today, the weather in Carson Valley is expected to turn wet again on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Lake Tahoe school children and Douglas County commissioners had a snow day on Thursday in the face of a forecast blizzard.

While the storm prompted road controls on Thursday morning, the brunt passed north of Douglas County

Heavenly Ski Resort reported 19 inches of snow from the storm, with 7 of that falling in the 24 hours preceding Friday morning.

That's close to the foot of snow reported to have fallen a mile southeast of Carson Pass in Alpine County overnight on Thursday.

Snow telemetry showed 9 inches of snow fell at Monitor Pass, while Spooner Summit received 8 inches of snow.

Recommended Stories For You

An avalanche warning was issued in Mono County, according to the Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center.

So far this year, 2.3 inches of precipitation have fallen north of Genoa.

The snow-water equivalent in the mountains feeding the Carson River is at 130 percent of average as of Friday morning.

Carson Pass at the top of the river's West Fork is at 146 percent, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Ebbetts Pass at the top of the East Fork is at 121 percent of it's snow-water equivalent, as determined by snow telemetry operated by the service.