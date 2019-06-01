More thunderstorms forecast for Saturday afternoon

A double rainbow appeared over northern Carson Valley on Friday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Thunderstorms are expected again today after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said Saturday morning to anticipate that storm coverage will be similar to Friday, with storms starting in the mountains south of Douglas County and then spreading north. There’s a possibility of hail and 45 mph wind gusts near storms, along with flash flooding and debris flows near burn scars in steep terrain.

A quarter of an inch of rain fell in Fish Springs over the course of an hour on Friday evening, with Minden-Tahoe Airport reporting a fifth of an inch around 6 p.m. as a thundershower travelled from the Pine Nuts into Carson Valley.

A lightning strike set a single tree on fire in the Pine Nuts above Ruhenstroth around 7 p.m. Friday. Thunder could be heard ringing through the canyons of the Carson Range on Friday night.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday there is 27 inches of snow still at Heavenly Valley, up an inch thanks to Friday night’s storm. The mountain has seen an additional 3.4 inches of precipitation over the second half of May.

There’s still 44 inches of snow at the top of Carson Pass, according to Natural Resources Conservation Service snow telemetry.

There was more than 5 feet at the top of Ebbetts Pass as of May 30.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

A strong cold front is forecast to arrive in Western Nevada on Thursday and Friday bringing 40-50 mph wind gusts and cooler temperatures