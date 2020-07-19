More thunderstorms developing for Sunday evening

A rain squall crosses Carson Valley on Saturday evening.

Jeff Garvin/Special to The R-C

Thunderstorms are developing over the Sierra in Mono County and appear to be making their way north toward Douglas County.

The National Weather Service issued a statement at 1:07 p.m. warning residents to expect thunderstorms to affect Western Nevada and Lake Tahoe through 9 p.m. tonight.

“The stronger storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, hail and winds in excess of 40 mph,” forecasters said. “Outflow winds pose a danger to boaters and a kick up areas of blowing dust across Western Nevada.”

Hikers in the mountains should be prepared for a sudden drop in temperature near thunderstorms.

East Fork, Lyon County and federal firefighters responded to a report of a single tree on fire near JackWright Pass north of Highway 208. Firefighters also responded to fires east of Fish Spring and near Hawkins Peak in Alpine County o Saturday.

Thunderstorms have been a regular weather featured in the afternoons and evenings over the past four days.

A rain gauge at the top of Johnson Lane recorded .07 inches of rain fro Saturday’s storm.