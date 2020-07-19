More thunderstorms developing for Sunday evening
Thunderstorms are developing over the Sierra in Mono County and appear to be making their way north toward Douglas County.
The National Weather Service issued a statement at 1:07 p.m. warning residents to expect thunderstorms to affect Western Nevada and Lake Tahoe through 9 p.m. tonight.
“The stronger storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, hail and winds in excess of 40 mph,” forecasters said. “Outflow winds pose a danger to boaters and a kick up areas of blowing dust across Western Nevada.”
Hikers in the mountains should be prepared for a sudden drop in temperature near thunderstorms.
East Fork, Lyon County and federal firefighters responded to a report of a single tree on fire near JackWright Pass north of Highway 208. Firefighters also responded to fires east of Fish Spring and near Hawkins Peak in Alpine County o Saturday.
Thunderstorms have been a regular weather featured in the afternoons and evenings over the past four days.
A rain gauge at the top of Johnson Lane recorded .07 inches of rain fro Saturday’s storm.