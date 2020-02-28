More than 40 speak at Douglas RDA session

Around 40 people spoke in favor of an events center on Thursday afternoon.

The meeting was a drill for next month’s session where the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority is expected to ask for a $34.5 million commitment from the Redevelopment Agency No. 2 to fund construction of the center.

Lake Tahoe residents and business officials turned out in force to show their support for the center.

A handful of opponents, including commission candidate Mark Gardner spoke against using redevelopment funding to build the center.

Longtime county resident Barbara Jones said she loved the idea of an events center but disagreed with the county contributing to it.

I’m for an events center, but not the way it’s funded,” she said.

She said she favored having a presentation in the Valley on the issue.

Resident Ralph Miller told commissioners that he was both hopeful and fearful about the center.

“There’s no uncertainty that gambling is stupid,” he said. “It’s not going to pull us out of the hill.”

Miller said that he would welcome a better idea to rescue Stateline.

“I would rather hear a better idea,” he said. “Sitting still is not an option.”

Organizers said they have gathered 3,000 signatures to put the redevelopment agency on the November ballot. However, should the commission commit to the funding, that petition might be rendered moot.

They point out that the Legislature provided the visitors authority with an alternative source of funding.

Under a timeline provided by the visitors authority, the financing agreement would go before commissioners next month. That meeting could be March 19.

Proponents are also seeking approval from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency in March.

Should approvals go through, construction on the center would begin in May in preparation for opening in Spring 2022.

Thursday’s discussion was for presentation only.