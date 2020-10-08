More than 2,100 ballots already cast

As of Tuesday evening, more than 5 percent of Douglas County voters have cast a ballot.

Election Administrator Dena Dawson said 2,106 voters have so far returned ballots with verified signatures.

She said that 53 ballots have signature issues, including a dozen someone didn’t sign and 41 where the signatures don’t match the clerk’s files.

So far 13 voters have fixed their signatures, so their ballots will be counted.

Voters may fix those issues by coming to the Election Tent behind the Douglas County Courthouse.

Of the 37,770 ballots mailed to the county’s active voters, 950 have been returned as undeliverable. Election officials urge voters who believe they are registered to contact the clerk’s office or visit govotedouglas.com.

Voters concerned about the fate of their ballots, can sign up for Ballotrax, a system that sends an email or text when a ballot is accepted.

Or they can visit the Clerk’s website where they can put in their name and birthdate and the result will show the last time they voted.

On Saturday, The Record-Courier and the Nevada Appeal are publishing a combined general election guide.

With less than a month left until the Nov. 3 general election, the clerks are preparing for the Oct. 17 opening of early voting.

Clerks will be at various locations around the county to collect mail-in ballots voters want to drop off in person. For a schedule, visit the Clerk’s web site.

Voting machines will be set up at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville starting 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.

Early voting continues at the Gardnerville location 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24.

Voters may bring the ballot they received in the mail with them to in-person voting and turn it in for destruction. Those who don’t bring their ballot, will have to verify they’ve destroyed the ballot they received in the mail. Voting twice is a felony in Nevada.

Anyone who registers to vote by Oct. 15 will receive a ballot in the mail. In Nevada, voters may register on Election Day at the Election Tent where they will be given a provisional ballot. Voters are required to show an ID and proof of residency to register.

Those ballots won’t be counted until the clerk’s office verifies that the voter didn’t cast a ballot someplace else.

In-person voting on Election Day will be conducted 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Douglas County, Washoe Tribe, Kahle and Topaz Ranch Estates community centers. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked Nov. 3 to be counted.

Alpine County Clerk Teola Tremayne said ballots were mailed Monday.

California’s smallest electorate has cast its ballots by mail since the 1980s, Tremayne said.

Because Alpine County’s offices are closed to the public, a ballot drop box has been set up in Markleeville for residents to drop off their ballots.

Alpine clerks and the Woodfords Community Council are hosting a voter registration drive 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Hung-A-Lel-Ti Community Education Center.