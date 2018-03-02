More snow in the forecast

This morning's storm was just the first act of a winter storm that's expected to continue Friday night.

Forecasters are warning that another 2-4 inches of snow could begin falling starting around 6 p.m. with local accumulations of up to 6 inches.

A winter weather advisory for the Valley will be in effect through 10 a.m. Saturday.

"A few hours of steady snow will likely occur and readily accumulate to all surfaces due to the peak snowfall occurring at night," forecaster said.

Winds won't be as strong with the second storm, with a blizzard warning for Lake Tahoe expiring at 4 a.m. A blizzard warning is expected to remain in place for Mono County.

The storm brought the biggest snowfall of the winter to Carson Valley, with as much as half a foot falling in places.

Recommended Stories For You

Minden Weather watcher Stan Kapler reported he had an average of 3 inches of snow in his yard on Friday morning.

"I had to average it because it was 6-7 inches in places," he said. "My wife looked out when it was snowing and the wind was blowing so hard she said she couldn't see the fence."

Snow started falling in Carson Valley just after midnight.

Genoa received at least a half a foot of snow, enough to call out the snowplows to clear town roads.

Winds that gusted up to nearly 80 mph overnight caused snow drifts, but cleared light snow from the center of the Valley.

With schools and state offices closed, traffic was light on Friday morning, with no wrecks to report.

Douglas County offices remained open on Friday, though both branches of the Douglas County Library were closed.

Also closed was Western Nevada College's Minden campus.

The late winter storm made for light demand for snow-related items, according to Gardnerville businesses.

Ahern Rentals' Kerry Hodges said they still have plenty of salt and shovels. He said typically when there is a lot of snow like this they sell out quickly, but being the first real snow of the season, they still have plenty. And he tries to keep it well stocked anyway.

Ace Hardware's Josh Peters said they are still in stock. He said typically they would sell out pretty quickly.

"If this snowstorm happened in December it would be a different story but being that it is March and the snow is already almost melted, people don't really see the need to stock up on shovels and salt," he said.