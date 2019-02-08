More snow in forecast for weekend

Even as the roads are finally dry and most businesses dug out, the National Weather Service is predicting more snow this weekend.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Western Nevada starting 4 p.m. today until 4 p.m. Sunday from Topaz to the Oregon boarder.

Forecasters predict this storm won't bring as much snow, but that 2-5 inches are possible in the Valley falling tonight.

Areas above 5,000 feet can expect 4-8 inches. Wind gusts could hit up to 50 mph, making travel difficult and increasing the chance to falling trees and power outages.

A storm warning has been issued for the Sierra an Lake Tahoe through 10 p.m. Sunday, with 1-2 feet of snow west of Highway 89 and 2-4 feet above 7,000 feet.

Winds across the ridges could hit 95 mph.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," forecasters said. "The hazardous conditions could affect the ski commute on Sunday evening. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage."

Minden saw 8 inches of snowfall during the three-day storm that started Sunday night, according to R-C weather watcher Stan Kapler.

About 10 inches of snow fell in Genoa.