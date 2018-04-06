More rain to bring flooding to Carson River

Nearly three-quarters of an inch of rain fell in Genoa on Friday as emergency personnel braced for flooding along the Carson River.

The East Fork was running at 11.5 feet where it enters Carson Valley near Ruhenstroth.

During the February 2017 flooding in Aspen Mobile Home Park, the same U.S. Geological Survey gauge crested at 14.5 feet.

The West Fork at Woodfords was 927 cubic feet per second. The East Fork at Markleeville was expected to crest right at the flood stage of 8 feet at 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Gardnerville would crest by Saturday evening.

The West Fork at Woodfords is forecast to rise well above its 14-foot flood stage by 2 p.m. Saturday, reaching around 14.5 feet.

Echo Summit snow telemetry reports 2.6 inches of precipitation has fallen in the 24 hours ending 6 p.m. Friday. There was still 52 inches of snow on the ground at 7,652 feet.

This storm has not seen substantial rainfall in the Valley on Friday, but that was expected to change later tonight.

National Weather Service forecasters said a second blast of rainfall was expected between midnight tonight and noon Saturday.

A cold front is expected to lower snow levels down to 6500 feet and bring high winds of 40-55 mph on Saturday afternoon. A burst of stronger winds of 65-75 mph could last 1-2 hours around 3 p.m. Saturday, which could result in downed trees and power outages, according to National Weather Meteorologist Dawn Johnson.

Carson Valley is under a flood watch through 11 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory will go into effect 3 a.m. Saturday and last until 11 p.m.