More charges filed in Indian Hills case

Prosecutors said another cache of five weapons was located in Genoa in the case of an Indian Hills man accused of brandishing a weapon and attacking a roommate.

Thomas Morris renewed his efforts to have his bail reduced on Wednesday in East Fork Justice Court, as prosecutors argued that it should be increased.

Morris was arrested early on Sept. 12 after deputies received a report that he pointed a rifle with a laser site at two neighbors while yelling racial slurs.

Morris is denying charges of racially motivated assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

According to court documents, a couple said they were sitting in their vehicle in their driveway when Morris climbed a fence, yelled the slur and “You want some of this,” brandishing a weapon.

They said they saw the red dot from the laser sight travel up the side of their vehicle and to them. They immediately pulled away and contacted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after midnight deputies served a search warrant on the home on Loyola Street and seized an M1A Socom with a laser sight.

During the search warrant, deputies noted Morris’ roommate had bruising to her face. She contacted the sheriff’s office a short time later to report Morris had awakened her Aug. 30 by punching her in the head and put a pillow and pistol to her head.

Morris is being held in lieu of $40,000 bail and is scheduled to return to East Fork Justice Court on Oct. 2.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man will have an opportunity to attend veterans court in Carson City on a drug sales charge.

Devin Marcyes, 27, received a deferred sentence on Monday in connection of the sale of heroin between Nov. 21 and Dec. 17, 2019.

Marcyes attorney said he served in the U.S. Army. Marcyes said he had intense anxiety and depression and that he was self-medicating.

■ A man who was supposed to do a diversion program in California was sentenced to probation after he admitted violating the terms of his sentence.

Robert A. Gonzalez, 21, received a suspended 12-32-month prison sentence for possession of a controlled substance.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the charge in May 2018. He admitted violating several conditions of the deferral.

Drug possession typically requires mandatory probation. He and his mother were arrested for speeding on May 4, 2018.