Montbleu sold as part of Eldorado Caesars merger

Eldorado Resorts announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa at Stateline to Maverick Gaming.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in the second half of 2020.

“The agreement to divest Montbleu is consistent with our continued focus on the expected closing for the Caesars transaction in the first half of 2020,” said Eldorado Chief Executive Officer Tom Reeg.

Macquarie Capital is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Milbank LLP is acting as legal counsel to Eldorado in connection with the proposed transactions.