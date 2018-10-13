Mono schoolhouse celebrates century

On Oct. 19, the Douglas County School District will be hosting an Open House to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the construction of the building housing the District Office.

The brick building at 1638 Mono Ave., erected in 1918 at a cost of $14,291, originally named Minden Elementary School, was also known as Minden Grammar School. The school operated until it closed in 1980 to house the District Offices. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The celebration will begin at 10 a.m., with a welcome from Teri White, superintendent of schools for Douglas County, followed by the singing of Home Means Nevada by fourth grade students from Jacks Valley Elementary School. The fourth graders will also be conducting tours of the building, demonstrating outside activities played during the early 1900s, providing "tidbits" of historical information, and performing individual impersonations of 1900 persons called chautauquas between the hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

Douglas County School District would like to invite all community members to the Open House in the hopes that former employees, students and longtime members of the area will drop in to the celebration and provide their memories of studying or working in one of the first public buildings in the community.