Mono rescuers save climber who fell from Third Pillar of Dana near Yosemite

A rescuer is lowered down theThird Pillar of Dana near Yosemite on Sunday to save an injured climber.

Mono County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue photo

A highly technical rescue climb was required to pluck a roped climber who fell and suffered various injuries off the rock face on Sunday.

Mono County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team members were called to help the climber on the Third Pillar of Dana near Yosemite at around 11:30 a.m.

Several field teams drove to Tioga Lake and the trailhead for Glacier Canyon, which leads to the trailhead.

“Carrying fairly light packs, the field teams quickly made their way to the top of the Third Pillar, where they built a lowering system to lower a team member and litter to the subject at the top of the third pitch, approximately 300 feet below the summit,” according to the Mono County Sheriff’s Office.

After assessing and loading the climber into the litter, the rigging team at the top converted the lowering system to raising system and hauled the climber and rescuer back up to the summit.

California Highway Patrol helicopter H-40 was able to land on the Dana Plateau and transported the climber to Lee Vining where Mono County medics were waiting. The climber was taken to Mammoth Hospital for treatment.

The rigging team converted back to descent configuration and a rescuer was lowered to help the climber’s partner and then hauled them both up to the summit, where the partner hiked out with search and rescue.

Mono County reported 16 volunteer searcher and rescue team members responded to the rescue that lasted 11 hours.