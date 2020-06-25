Monarch Fire smoldering in the Pine Nuts

A Nevada Division of Forestry helicopter dips water out of a portable tank set up along Pinenut Road near the Piñon Trailhead on Thursday.

Kurt Hildebrand

A fire burning east of Gardnerville sent up a few small smoke plumes around lunchtime on Thursday as firefighters work to slow it down before the afternoon breeze picks up.

The Monarch Fire burning three miles south of Sierra Spirit Ranch grew to 1,794 acres overnight , according to the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch.

Residents reported being able to see flames from the fire, which appears to have been a holdover from Tuesday’s lightning storm.

Two helicopters were dropping water on the fire after filling up from a portable tank set up across Pinenut Road 2 from the Pinyon Trailhead.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday as a smoke plume rose above the Pinenut Mountains.

Road controls are in effect at Pinenut Road 2 and Lena Lane.

There has been no report of injuries and as of Thursday no homes are threatened.

The fire is burning in high grass, piñon and juniper near the site of the old Preacher Fire.

According to the fire map, it’s burning between Galena Peak and Sugar Loaf near the old Monarch Mine, after which the fire is named.