Modern day sorcery?

Creating with 3D pens for adults. Meet the 3D pen that extrudes heated or warm plastic from the pen’s nozzle. You don’t need any software. There are no files to transfer, and no difficult technology to master. Whatever you imagine, you can draw. It goes from your brain, to your hand, to reality. Millions of users have discovered that this remarkable invention is real, creative and fun. With a 3D pen you can draw a raised graphic on a piece of paper or any flat surface. Just imagine having the ability to “draw” in mid-air, allowing you to instantly form 3D structures right in front of you, which you can pick up and hold in your hand. Working in a similar way to 3D printers, the pen allows a practiced user to produce sophisticated three-dimensional shapes.

The Douglas County Public Library is providing a free program about how to draw and create with 3D pens. It will be held at the Minden Library at 4 p.m. July 23 and at the Zephyr Cove Library on Thursday, July 25 at 3 p.m. The library will provide 3D pens, plastic filament, and art templates. Just imagine how impressed your children or grandchildren will be with your new found skill in this technology.

The Minden Library is located at 1625 Library Lane. The Zephyr Cove Library is located at 233 Warrior Way. Connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, library.douglascountynv.gov, or call 775-782-9841.