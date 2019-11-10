Mixed media piece wins best of show

Carson Valley Art Association recently displayed the art of more than 50 local artists in their annual Scholarship Benefit Art Show in Minden. Also included in the show was art from artists in Carson City, Silver Springs, Wellington, Dayton and Reno.

This free three-day art show included a reception, a u-pick-it raffle, and a silent auction. Six media categories were included in the art show, with Watercolor being the largest category. Other categories with major representation included mixed media, acrylic paint, photography, oil paint, and a new category, unusual.

Judge Colleen Reynolds described the show as “being wonderfully diverse; the artists’ submissions provided quite a challenge, as there were many lovely pieces.”

She offered congratulations to the award winners and all the artists.

“Farmers Market Woman,” a mixed media piece by Kristi Krafft, was awarded best of show and Ric Rose’s Acrylic painting “Bookworm” was selected for the People’s Choice Award, as determined by attendee’s ballots.

In the Watercolor category, “Tuscany Hillside” by Irene Taylor won First Place; “Fantasy Flowers” by Kaleigh Surber won Second Place, and “Crab Apples II” by Ann Proffitt won Third Place.

In the Mixed category, “ AmericaCan III” by Donna Nelson won First Place; “Tabeski, Togo, West Africa” by Anne Jeton, won Second Place, and “It’s a Rush” by Carolyn Denning won Third Place.

In the Acrylic Paint category, “Bookworm” by Ric Rose won First Place; “From Deep Within the Earth” by Pam Brekas won Second Place, and “Moody Mountains” by Sarah Damonte won Third Place.

In the Photography category, “Cabin Window” by Val Weston won First Place; “Night Hunter” by Donald Swezey won Second Place, and “Owl” by Irene Gutierrez won Third Place.

In the “Unusual” category, “Mother and Child” by Deborah Corona won First Place; “Trio” by Kristy Dial won Second Place, and “Red Sky” by Liza Obukhovskaya won Third Place.

In addition, Honorable Mention Awards were given at the judge’s discretion to: Kristi Krafft, Susan Woskow, Liza Obukhovskaya, Ronda Vida Eden, Michael Corona, Don Fotine, Pam Brekas, Dana Childs, Nancy Bargman and Victoria Galbraith.

Carson Valley Art Association thanked the community for its support in this scholarship fund raising event, and for supporting and promoting the arts within the community. Find the Association at cvaa.nv@gmail.com and on Facebook-cvaa.