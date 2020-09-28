Missing Tahoe boater found in 1,500 feet of water

A boat searches for the body of a missing man.

South Lake Tahoe Police

The body of a New Jersey man, who disappeared at Lake Tahoe after he rented a boat last month, was recovered on Saturday.

Ryan Normoyle, 29, rented a boat from the Ski Run Boat Co. on Aug. 10. That night, his boat washed ashore in Glenbrook without him.

South Lake Tahoe Police started a missing persons investigation with the help of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. They found Normoyle had recorded himself jumping off the boat, but the boat was left slightly in gear and moving forward at a slow speed.

Investigators think Ryan couldn’t swim fast enough to catch it. The phone captured GPS data while recording and provided a possible location for a search and rescue operation.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Marine 7 and Washoe County Marine Marine 9 quickly responded and deployed their Remote Operated Vehicles to search the area.

The marine units worked the area heavily for several days with no luck. A UC Davis Research Team was called to provide additional data on the water currents and conditions the day Ryan went missing. The UC Davis Research Team also used their unmanned submarine to search and scan the bottom of Lake Tahoe in search for Ryan.

Ryan’s Family reached out to Keith Cormican from Bruce’s Legacy, a nonprofit organization that specializes in underwater body recovery and Keith jumped in to help.

On Sept. 24, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department started another search for Normoyle with the assistance of Bruce’s Legacy, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the South Lake Tahoe Fire Department. Two days later, Normoyle was found on Saturday near the GPS coordinates that were collected from his phone. He was 1,565 feet under the water.