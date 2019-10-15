Missing Reno teenager may be in Douglas County

Matthew Mastrian

missingteen

A 16-year-old teenage boy may be squatting in the Gardnerville area, according to the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services.

Social workers are concerned for Matthew Mastrian, who has been missing from his home since Sept. 24.

He was last sighted Oct. 5 near the Gardnerville skate park off Waterloo. He has also been seen at Ranchos Aspen Park, in Topaz Ranch Estates or occupying an abandoned house in Bodie Flats.

He is reportedly suicidal.

Matthew is described as 6-feet tall, weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing glasses.

Anyone who spots him can report it at missingkidns.org or by calling 911 or 1-800-843-5678.