Missing Indian Hills man sought

Authorities are seeking help finding a 35-year-old Indian Hills man who has been missing for two weeks.

Rudy Martinez was last seen leaving his home on Mica Drive 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8. He didn’t take his cell phone or wallet. He was reported missing on Feb. 15.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Capt. Ron Michitarian said Martinez is new to the area and no one know where he might have gone.

“Due to recent weather conditions, there is concern for Rudy’s welfare,” he said.

Martinez is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 161 pounds.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 782-5126.