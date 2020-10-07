Missing Carson man being sought near

Pacheco-Ramirez

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Douglas searchers are looking for a Carson City man, who was last seen Monday morning, entering the Jacks Valley Wildlife Management Area.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team members and deputies are actively searching for 39-year-old Elmer Pacheco-Ramirez.

Pacheco-Ramirez was last seen 9:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Jacks Valley and Arcadia roads entering the Jacks Valley Wildlife Management Area.

Pacheco-Ramirez does not drive and does not have an associated vehicle.

Pacheco-Ramirez is described as 5-feet. 8-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, short cropped beard and a mustache.

Searchers are currently looking for him in the surrounding hills of north Douglas County, in the Jacks Valley area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pacheco-Ramirez is asked to call the DCSO Investigations Office at 775-782-9905.