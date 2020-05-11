Missing Boulder, Colo., man identified as deceased in south Douglas search

The death of a Colorado man just north of JackWright Pass in southeastern Douglas County has been ruled nonsuspicious in nature.

The body of Lance Scott Durkac, 45, was discovered on April 28 in an area known as American Flats.

Durkac was the subject of a missing person report on Feb. 20 and of an earlier search, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

His body was found by a hiker in the rock outcropping in the Pine Nut foothills.

Durkac, 45, of Boulder, Colo., was identified by the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office. His next of kin has been notified.

Durkac’s remains were helicoptered from the hill.