Minden’s Wyatt Denny wins go-round on way to strong finish at NFR

Minden's Wyatt Denny ended his season on a high note in bareback riding last week at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Denny qualified for the NFR by finishing among the top 15 this year. He then won his first go-round at the NFR with a score of 87 on Night Crawler.

Denny then finished 10th in the finals at the NFR, scoring 73 on Good Time Charlie. Denny finished 14th overall for the 2018 Profession Rodeo Cowboys Association season, winning $117,958.40.

His brother, Granty Denny, finished 30th overall in 2018 in the PRCA standings in bareback riding, winning $26,230.77.