Minden’s Tanner Schultz wins two straight races

Minden's Tanner Schultz of the Tanner Racing Team recently won two straight races at Reno's Desert Park Raceway in the 17 and under division and at Prairie City in Rancho Cordova, Calif.

In Reno, Schultz practiced and qualified with the fastest and won the first and second heats before going on to win the main event. He was able to stay in front of a field of eight before taking the checkered flag to complete his clean sweep during the weekend.

At Prairie City, Schultz had the second-fastest qualifying time before qualifying first. He went on to win both heats and the main event. In the main event Schultz went head to head with world renowned sports car racer Joey Hand's son, Chase Hand, for the win. There were 14 drivers in the Jr2 LO206 event at Prairie City.

Schultz credited Rodney and Zachary Rivera at Nevada Kartsport for their set up and driving advice.

"We couldn't have done it without them," said Schultz.

Schultz's next race is this weekend at Prairie City for the second round of the Kart Project X series.