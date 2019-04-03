Minden’s Jacobo leads U.S. in Para Sport World Championships

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Minden's Steven Jacobo was the top performer for USA at the recently completed 2018/2019 Para Sport season in parabobsledding in Lake Placid.

For the Americans, Jacobo established himself early as the frontrunner for Team USA, closing out the season with an eighth place finish on the U.S. track. He rallied for the third fastest time of the fourth and final heat to show his promise in the sport. Teammate Christ Rasmussen, however, struggled to find his rhythm on both days placing outside the top 10 in 12th.

Both days were dominated by the season's World Cup title winner, Lonnie Bissonnette of Canada, who beat out rival Corie Mapp of Great Britain by 0.86 seconds in combined time. This would become Bissonnette's second World Championship title, after he won the inaugural Para Sport World Championships three years ago on American ice in Park City, Utah.

The U.S. Para Sport program, currently undergoing a rebuilding period after the early season retirement of Barry Schroeder, has demonstrated great promise this year as the team looks ahead. Both Jacobo and Rasmussen were able to bring home a total of four bronze medals and will look to surpass that total next year.

Jacobo is an adaptive athlete who lost the use of his legs after a snowboarding accident six years ago.