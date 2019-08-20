Minden woman alternate delegate to Angus Convention

Minden resident Rebecca Tekansik has been elected as an alternate delegate to the 136th annual American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, Nov. 4 at the Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino in Reno.

Tekansik, a member of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Mo., is one of 231 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members to serve as an alternate state representative to the annual meeting. Representing 42 states and Canada, those serving as state delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.

Held in conjunction with the 136th Annual Convention of Delegates, the Angus Convention is set to take place Nov. 2-4, in Reno. The Angus Convention offers opportunities for real-world education, face-to-face networking and country music entertainment. This year on Saturday the Angus Genomics Symposium and Innovation Workshops, sponsored by Neogen GeneSeek, will provide thought-provoking keynote addresses and hands-on education in the cattle demonstration area including Dr. Tim Holt speaking about high altitude disease. The Angus University keynote sessions will keep producers on track with a motivational address by Dr. Beck Weathers and Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ president and chief executive officer Joel Cowley. The Sunday afternoon Angus University workshops, sponsored by Zoetis, will further educate and update producers on the latest in technology, association programs and more. In addition, there is a certified Angus meats judging contest held in conjunction with Colorado State University using their meat trailer, sponsored by Greeley Hat Works, and three grand prize giveaways that will be awarded on Sunday, Nov. 3. Visit AngusConvention.com to learn more or to register. The early registration discount of $175 ends Sept. 30.

The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. For more information about Angus cattle and the 2019 convention, visit http://www.ANGUS.org.