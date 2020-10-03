Minden wins first Candy Cup

The Minden Golf Team, Jeff Cady, JD Frisby, Chris Detsch and Tim Davis, brought home the first Candy Cup on Sunday.

Special to The R-C

More than a century after taking the county seat from Genoa, Minden’s team took home the first Candy Cup at the This Ain’t the Last Dance Golf Tournament held at Genoa Lakes on Sunday.

The event drew 104 golfers and raised some money for Genoa, Nevada’s oldest town.

“We are blown away by the support of our community,” Genoa Town Manager JT Chevallier said. “This Ain’t the Last Dance Golf Classic was an incredible success thanks to the generosity of Genoa Lakes Golf Course, our sponsors and golfers. We are already discussing our ideas on how to make 2021 even more special.”

The town is exploring having a similar event in spring.

Candy Dance was scheduled for Sept. 26-27 but was cancelled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The annual event is a key fundriaser for the historic town, raising as much as $200,000 each year.