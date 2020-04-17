Minden-Tahoe Airport receives $69K COVID-19 grant

The Minden-Tahoe Airport has received a $69,000 grant to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced the award on Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will award $231,448,014 in airport aid to 30 airports in Nevada.

The Carson City Airport also received a $69,000 grant. The Yerington Municipal Airport received $30,000. Silver Springs received $20,000.

The funding is part of the Trump administration’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, an effort to provide relief to American families, workers, and businesses.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said Chao.

This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.