Minden raid results in drug arrests

A three-month methamphetamine investigation culminated in a raid in old Minden early Tuesday morning.

Three people were arrested in the 5:30 a.m. raid at 1596 County Road in Minden by members of the Special Weapons and Tactics team and the Street Enforcement Team.

Minden resident Jerold Brewer, 48, was arrested on multiple counts of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance and being an ex-felon who failed to register.

Resident John Zalewski, 47, has been in custody since Sept. 3, when he was arrested for allegedly spitting on and threatening a code enforcement officer who was trying to get him to move his motorhome.

On Tuesday morning, Zalewski was re-arrested in the Douglas County Jail on multiple counts of trafficking and sales of a controlled substance. He was previously facing charges of intimidating a public officer.

Minden residents David Dubois, 43, and Loretta Bennetts, 41, were taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

“Sheriff Dan Coverley has zero tolerance for illegal drug use and sales of narcotics in our community,” Sheriff’s Spokesman Sgt. Jeff Schemenauer said. The street enforcement team conducts both short- and long-term investigations into any individuals who peddle illegal drugs in Douglas County.”

Brewer was sentenced in Douglas County District Court to 12-48 months in prison in June 1999 after he violated his probation on drug charges.