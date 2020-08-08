Minden protests quieting down as evening approaches

Pro Sheriff's Office protesters seek shade at the corner of Highway 395 and Buckeye Road on Saturday afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand

The temperature on the Heritage Bank clock in Gardnerville read 96 degrees at 4:15 p.m. Saturday as demonstrations wound down in Minden.

Several demonstrators sought refuge from the sun along the shady side of Highway 395 after a long hot day.

While there were a smattering of Black Lives Matter protesters on the sidewalks on either side of the highway through the day, they were far outnumbered by supporters of the sheriff.

The day opened with hundreds of armed counter-protesters filling the streets and sidewalks surrounding the Douglas County Judicial & Law Enforcement Center.

But firearms remained in holsters or slung over shoulders as the sheriff called for residents to express themselves peacefully.

At 5:20 p.m., an operator at a hotline established for residents to call to obtain accurate information about Saturday’s event, said that her last update was that things were quieting down.

She said the hotline had received a few calls since it was announced on Saturday morning. It will remain active through 7 p.m.

There were no reports of vandalism or of serious injury during the day related to the protest.

Highway 395 was open without any controls at Buckeye Road by 4 p.m. Earlier in the afternoon, the traffic signal was flashing red and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were directing traffic through the intersection, as passers-by honked to show their support.

However, ambulances were dispatched on a couple of calls, including a collision at Johnson Lane and Heybourne Road, and a rescue of a hiker with a broken leg off Leviathan Mine Road.