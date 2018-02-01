Minden 11-year-old diagnosed with cancer

What was thought to be a soccer injury turned out to be much worse for 11-year-old Aunicka Pierce.

Pierce , is a sixth grader at Carson Valley Middle School and plays soccer for the CV Heat soccer team.

One day, she began to experience a pain in her leg which was assumed to be a soccer injury, but an X-ray followed by an MRI revealed it to be cancer on Jan. 9.

She was sent to Oakland Children’s Hospital and received an open biopsy. Her diagnosis came back as a very rare type of cancer called Alveolar Soft Part Sarcoma. It started as a tumor in her femur, spread to the surrounding soft tissue and then metastasized to the lungs. There is currently no cure for this particular cancer and it has limited treatment options. While back at home sleeping and awaiting the final diagnosis she experienced a pathologic fracture (broken bone caused by the tumor) and was med-flighted back to Oakland Children’s Hospital where she will soon be facing a resection (removal) of her femur, replaced by an implant followed by targeted chemo therapy and radiation.

She is a brave and strong 11 year old who loves hanging out with her friends, playing soccer and riding horses. These things are all but impossible to do in her current circumstances. This is going to be a long fight, with the possibility of several more surgeries and years of treatment. Through all of this though Aunicka has managed to maintain her cheerful disposition.

Pierce’s entire story can be read at:

Upcoming fundraisers for Pierce:

Fundraiser for Leslie and her kids!

7:30 a.m. Saturday @ Evoke Fitness, Reno https://www.facebook.com/events/147013449318357/ Sierra Lutheran High School Mini Cheer Camp (Annual Event) 12:30 p.m. Saturday @ Sierra Lutheran High School https://www.facebook.com/events/164151567545952/ McGarry Pierce Cancer Fundraiser

8 a.m. Sunday @ Lampe Park

Dancing For A Cause

6 p.m. Feb. 17 @ Douglas Community Center