Mike Tice golf event set for June 15-17

Mike Tice is hosting the eighth annual charity golf tournament weekend "For the Kids" on June 15-17.

Tice, former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and the Oakland Raiders' offensive line coach for three seasons before announcing his retirement in February, has expanded the event to include the Carson Valley Music, Food & Brew Fest on June 15 at TJ's Corral at the Carson Valley Inn, a concert by Granger Smith on June 16 at TJ's Corral and the annual golf tournament, barbecue and live auction on June 17 at Genoa Lakes Golf Club.

Funds raised during the weekend will to creation of a Clubhouse for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada in Carson Valley (now located at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School).

Visit http://www.miketiceforthekids.com/ for more information or to purchase event tickets.

Pearson, Raybould win flight

John Pearson and Gary Raybould combined to win Flight A last Wednesday during an Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club tournament held at Toyabe Golf Club.

Pearson and Raybould shot a net 54 to in the two-man teams, one-best ball format to win by two shots. John Shabi and John Tierney took second-place, while Ralph Carter and a blind bogey partner finished third at 58. Tom Sawyer and Dave Nolte took fourth at 61.

In Flight B, Steve Isaacson and Duane Carroll carded a 56 to take first-place, followed by Kurt Cleek and Pete Youngdahl at 58. Greg Bentley and Ken Cuneo took third-place on a tie-breaker ahead of Gene Gaston and Hank Teague, as both teams shot 60.

Closest-to-the-pin winners included Raybould on the second hole, Steve Reynolds on No. 6, Mike Andarde on No. 8 and Tierney on No. 17.

Streeter leads Eagle Valley Women's Club

Kathy Streeter shot a gross score of 81 to lead Flight A last Wednesday during Eagle Valley Women's Golf Club tournament play on the East Course.

Annette Ramirez earned low net honors with her 67, one shot ahead of Sandy Lawrence with her 68.

Flight 2 winners included Gail Nelson, with a gross score of 100 and Bonnie MacQuarrie hit 108. The low net winners were Gail at 65 and Mary Bennett scored a 70.

Elks junior tournament on June 9

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge Junior Golf Tournament is set for June 9 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

Players 7 to 18 years of age are eligible to participate in the nine-hole event. The cost is $10 per player.

Registration is taken online at http://www.carsonvalleygolf.com and information is available by calling 265-3181.

Douglas alumni golf tourney on June 29

Registration is now being taken for the seventh annual Douglas High School Alumni Golf Tournament on June 29 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The Friday tournament starts at 9 a.m. with a post-tournament luncheon to follow at the Carson Valley Country Club.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Douglas football program as well as its scholarship fund.

The cost is $100 per person for those who register before May 15 or $400 for a foursome.

Contact Douglas High football coach Ernie Monfiletto at emonfile@dcsd.k12.nv.us for more information about the tournament.