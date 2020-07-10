Medical issue cause of Las Vegas man driving into Twin Lake

A pickup is towed out of Upper Twin Lake on Thursday.

Mono County Sheriff’s Office

A Las Vegas man appears to have had a medical issue that resulted in his driving a pickup into Upper Twin Lake on Wednesday.

The driver was identified as Gerald Christopher Simmons, 61, by Mono County Sheriff Ingrid Braun.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Simmons was driving on Twin Lakes Road around a mile wet of Charlie Day Road with a passenger

The passenger said Simmons grabbed his chest just before he veered off the road, down an embankment and into the lake.

The passenger was able to roll down a window and get out of the pickup. After checking on the driver, the Palmdale man swam to shore.

came to rest 75-100 feet off shore in 19 feet of water.

On Thursday the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team arrived to help recover Simmons and the truck, which was pulled from the lake.

“We would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Simmons,” Braun said.

Braun also thanked the CHP Bridgeport, Mono County Emergency Medical Services, the dive team, the Bridgeport Fire Department, Mono County’s road department, public works and environmental services, in addition to Silver State Towing.