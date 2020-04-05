Maybe time to give up the handshake

With no local activities to promote any longer, this column is showing a change in tone. So today, I’d like to mention one of the terms in our new everyday vocabulary. “Social Distancing” — specifically the shaking of hands. Why were we even doing that in the 21st Century in the first place? Its original purpose was to show the other person you had no weapon. The shaking part was added to further assure them that there was nothing up your sleeve. Really? Did we still need to be doing this? For a time, only men engaged in the practice, and it was considered rude to shake a woman’s hand unless she first offered hers. That changed, and it instead became rude not to respond to anyone offering his hand. Even my doctor does it every time I visit the office — including times when I’m clearly sick and coughing. Why? I have always disliked the archaic ritual, and hope it never returns. Hugging, however, is something I don’t think I’ll ever be able to stop doing but certainly not with every person I meet.

With the recent announcement that we must continue to self-isolate throughout April, we all became disheartened. So, here are some self-care tips to help us get through these challenging times

Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media. Repeatedly hearing about the pandemic takes a toll on our emotions.

Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.

Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling. each out and stay in touch with others through telephone and writing. Seek medical help if you feel it’s becoming unbearable.

Be kind to your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate.

Watch old movies or “feel good” sitcoms from simpler times. (I’ve been doing this so far and, at this point, must say they’re putting me to sleep. However, I guess that’s better than just mulling over all the negative thoughts we face right now.)

Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs.

Be mindful that stress can trigger self-soothing cravings for sweets and other unhealthy foods. We don’t even need to be reminded that overindulging now could equal unwanted pounds by the time we finally emerge from our isolation. A suggestion that sounds sensible to me is that we start wearing bathing suits around the house instead of nightgowns and jammies to help us keep that in mind.

Lunch special for first responders, hospital staff, veterans and senior citizens

As a way of giving back to our community, the Carson Valley Country Club Restaurant is offering a special $5 take-out menu from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Daily fare includes their ½-crab sandwich with salad, a quart of soup, or a quart of beef stew. Daily specials are Tuesday: Meatloaf w/macaroni and cheese; Wednesday: Chicken enchiladas w/salad; Thursday: Rigatoni w/ meat sauce and salad; Friday: Chicken and rice w/salad; Saturday: Stuffed bell peppers w/salad. Call to place your order at 265-3715 or text it to 901-2302. Carson Valley Country Club is located 1029 Riverview Dr., Gardnerville.

News from Young at Heart Senior Citizen Club of the Center

Attention to those who need distilled water for medical equipment. With it being difficult to obtain in stores, the Douglas County Community & Senior Center on Waterloo in Gardnerville reports having received a large donation of distilled water from Vail Resorts. They also have had community members bringing in bottles to donate. If you are in need of distilled water, you may come and get some at the Senior Center Mon. through Fri. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please stay in your vehicles, drive up to the front door, and a staff member will come out to help you. Thank you to Vail Resorts and all the generous community members who have come forward to help our area during this trying time.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com