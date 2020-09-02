Master Plan survey open

Douglas County launched a survey intended to capture public input on the goals and objectives contained in the Douglas County Master Plan text. The Master Plan guides the decisions of the Board of County Commissioners and the Planning Commission related to the long-term planning and development of the County over the next 10-20 years. The survey will be open through the month of September, closing 5 p.m. Sept. 30 A link to the survey can be found here. The public can also access the survey by visiting the Master Plan webpage at http://www.douglascountynv.gov/ 2020Masterplanupdate

“We want to know where residents, businesses and stakeholders see this community in 20 years,” said Tom Dallaire, Director of Community Development. “Public input on the Master Plan is crucial to shaping the future, it is important as many residents as possible are involved in the update to the Plan .”

The County also wishes to remind the public there are additional ways to get involved. The County is hosting interactive workshops and socially distanced workshops both in person and virtually. This will provide residents and stakeholders of Douglas County with an opportunity to provide their input. Attendees will be able to ask questions and voice their opinions about what they would like to see for the future of Douglas County. Details about the workshops can be found at: https://www.douglascountynv.gov/2020Masterplanupdate

Public comment regarding the 2020 Master Plan Text Update may also be submitted in writing for consideration. Douglas County is actively seeking comments on the 2020 Master Plan Text Update now. Please submit comments and/or questions to Tom Dallaire, Director of Community Development, or Sam Booth, Planning Manager at 775-782-6210 or via email at masterplan@douglasnv.us.