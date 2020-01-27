March service for educator Chris Nenzel

A memorial service is 1:30-5 p.m. March 14 in Gardnerville for former Douglas County educator and innkeeper Chris Nenzel.

Born July 10, 1938, in Reno to Chester and Elaine Nenzel, Christian Arthur Nenzel died Nov. 11, 2019, in Spokane, Wash.

Nenzel, 81, was a graduate of Elko High School where he was inducted in the school’s athletic hall of fame.

While at Elko he played football, basketball and ran track before he graduated in 1956. He was named an all-state football player twice and set school records for pole vault and shot put.

R-C writer Dave Price said his shot put record stood for 37 years.

He played Wolf Pack football, where he earned All-Far West conference honors in 1959 and 1960 before graduating in 1961.

He met and married Virginia Rose Dupes in 1961 while teaching at Traner Middle School in Reno.

He coached successful football teams in Fernley, Wells and Elko before earning his masters degree in school administration from UNR.

He came to Douglas County in 1976, where he was both principal and vice-principal of Douglas and Whittell high schools, Gardnerville and Jacks Valley elementary schools.

He retired from the school district and in 1990 purchased the mansion Gardnerville banker Arendt Jensen built in 1910.

The Nenzels operated the bed and breakfast until 1998, when they moved to Minden.

According to his obituary, he and Virginia served as docents at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City before moving to Texas and finally Washington state where he succumbed to Alheimer’s.

He is survived by Virginia; sister Judy; children Franz (Julie), Glen (Dawn) and Valorie; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The March service will be conducted in the Ranchview Room at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane.