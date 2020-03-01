March roars in like a snowy lion

Snow sticks to the branches of an elderberry bush in Genoa. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Nearly 4 inches of snow fell in Genoa overnight to greet March as the first snow fell in Carson Valley since the middle of January.

Highway controls are in effect both in the Sierra and the Valley this morning, with chains or snowtires required on Highway 395 from Stephanie Way to Topaz Lake.

Controls are also in effect on Highway 88 from Minden south and over Kingsbury Grade and on Highway 50 through Douglas.

Traffic cameras are showing snow on the roads in all those locations.

Snow started falling in the Valley at around 1 a.m. Sunday, brought in on the back of a cold front.

High winds on Saturday gusted to 41 mph around 2 p.m. at Minden-Tahoe Airport.

A wind gauge at Holbrook Junction in southern Douglas County recorded a 45 mph gust at 6:50 p.m.

According to snow telemetry, 4 inches of snow fell in Heavenly Valley over night.