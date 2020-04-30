Manufacturer creates mask strap

A plastic strap was manufactured by VIP Rubber and Plastics that can be used in masks.



Minden manufacturer VIP Rubber and Plastics perfected a process this week to make an elastic strap that can be used for masks.

Plant Manager George Phillips Jr. said the company has been working on ways to help the community during the coronavirus outbreak.

“I heard that people in our community are trying to make masks and donate to essential businesses,” he said. “We were successful at making an elastic strap out of plastic that can elongate six times.”

Phillips said the strap is made of FDA-approved medical-grade material that can be glued, stapled or sewn through.

The manufacturer is going to sell it to their customers, but would like to donate straps to those making masks.

Phillips said they can’t have anyone come into the plant, but would be happy to provide the material at curbside by appointment. He asked anyone interested to contact him at 782-2510 ext. 505.

It has been several weeks since Christopher and Camille Bently converted the Bently Heritage Estate Distillery to produce 1,300 gallons of hand sanitizer and disinfectant spray a week.

The Bentlys are supplying local hospitals, law enforcement and health and human services agencies with the material. It is not for general distribution, as the distillery is closed to the public.

Sierra Nevada Realtors report they are still selling homes, but they’re taking precautions to protect their customers.

“If you’re looking at homes in Northern Nevada, you’ll likely be asked to bring a mask to showings and to use hand sanitizer before and after entering a home,” according to SNR president Claudia Saavedra.

In a statement issued Thursday, Saavedra said Realtors are wiping down the homes they show.

“One side effect of this new market is a heightened seriousness among prospective buyers,” she said. “With all of these extra steps required to view a home, people are unlikely to schedule a showing unless they’re quite interested in a home.”

While the news is full of businesses closing, there are some that have opened in the midst of the outbreak.

A new carwash opened in Minden near the intersection of highways 395 and 88 while across the street, La Hacienda Del Sazon opened for take-out in its new location.

The restaurant’s former location in the Ironwood Center may become a brewpub.

Shoe Tree Brewing Co. is seeking a change in the county’s zoning ordinance to allow small sized craft brewers in mixed-use commercial.

The center is split between mixed use and neighborhood commercial zoning, which would allow a brewpub with a special use permit.

The brewpub would not make food.

“We are really looking forward to coming to Douglas County,” co-owner Paul Young told planning commissioners. “A lot of our family lives in Douglas and this is the natural next step for us.”

Other tenants in the Ironwood Center have signed off on the prospect.

Young and his brother Jeff own Shoe Tree located near Carson Hot Springs. Planning commissioners voted to approve the change.

The ordinance change will require approval from the county commission and a special use permit before any suds will flow.