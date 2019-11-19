Man who took $100 a day from casino will spend 180 of them in jail as part of felony embezzlement sentence

A former Indian Hills resident was ordered to spend 180 days in jail as part of his felony sentence for embezzling from the Lakeside Casino at Stateline.

Carlos R. Rohas-Bruno, 41, skimmed $100 a day while working as a cage cashier supervisor between Aug. 19, 2017 and Jan. 31.

By the time he was caught, he racked up $11,200 in what prosecutor Erik Levin described as 100 separate thefts.

Rohas-Bruno worked for the casino for 17 years, and told authorities he started stealing to help his sister who was sick.

However, Levin pointed out that Rohas-Bruno kept taking money after his sister’s death.

“There were over 100 individual acts that took planning, each one required a thought process,” he said.

A representative of the Lakeside Inn said they wanted restitution and felt that he deserved jail time as well.

Describing the casino’s 250 employees as close knit, she said the thefts were a betrayal of the other employees.

“We’ve become close like a family,” she said. “His actions have damaged our family.”

Rohas Bruno made full restitution with a cashier’s checks on Monday morning.

District Judge Tom Gregory pointed out that had Rohas-Bruno not been caught, he might still be stealing from the casino.

He received a suspended 12-48-month sentence and was remanded to the custody of the sheriff’s office.

Attorney William Cole said Rohas-Bruno will likely be deported back to Costa Rica as a result of the conviction.

