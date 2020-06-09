Man sought on felony domestic battery warrant

Ryan Alexander Manuella

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities are seeking help in finding a man accused of felony domestic battery with strangulation.

Ryan Alexander Manuella, 27, is the subject of a $100,000 nationwide warrant.

Manuella is known to have family, friends or associates in the states of California, Texas and New York, although at this time he may be anywhere in the United States. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public assistance in locating him.

If you know where Manuella is, contact your local law enforcement agency or Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators Nadine Chrzanowski at 775-690-2034 email nchrzanowski@douglasnv.us and/or Steven Schultz at 775-430-0495 email sschultz@douglasnv.us.