Man seeks pardon in 2003 Gardnerville beating death

A former Gardnerville man is seeking a pardon for his conviction in a beating death that occurred in 2003.

Daniel Peters was 42 years old when he admitted to a count of felony battery causing substantial bodily harm in the death of Edward Martinez.

Peters became angry when he said he saw Martinez kissing his wife at Sharkey’s Casino at 3 a.m. on Jan. 19.

He followed Martinez outside and punched him in the face, breaking his nose. Martinez went down and stuck his head on the pavement, which fractured his skull.

Martinez refused treatment but was later helicoptered to the hospital where he died.

Peters received a suspended five-year prison sentence and was ordered to do 500 hours of community service.

Peters is on the Nov. 6 docket for the Nevada Board of Pardons, which may grant a full pardon, a conditional pardon, deny the request or take no action.

Pardons commissioners meet at 9 a.m. at the Nevada Supreme Court, 201 S. Carson St., Carson City.