Man safe after boat catches fire and sinks at Lake Tahoe

A boat burns at Lake Tahoe on Monday evening.

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class TJ Mines

The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued a 43-year-old-man, whose vessel caught fire on Lake Tahoe on Monday evening.

Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders received notification from Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe reporting a 26-foot Cobalt boat on fire near Dollar Point.

Watchstanders dispatched a Station Lake Tahoe 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew to the scene.

When the crew arrived on scene, the man had been retrieved by a good Samaritan and the man was transferred to the Coast Guard vessel.

“It’s unfortunate the fire escalated so quickly,” said Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class TJ Mines. “We’re just happy we were able to assist the owner with no injuries and that Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection arrived on scene when they did.”

A Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection crew arrived on scene shortly after and extinguished the fire before the vessel sank in 21-feet of water.

The man was transferred to local emergency medical services personnel with no reported injuries.

It was reported that there are 40 gallons of fuel aboard and a current urgent marine information broadcast has been sent out to notify mariners of the submerged boat.

Vessel Assist has been contacted to salvage the boat.