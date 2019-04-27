Man in Kingsbury shooting wanted for Oakland murders
April 27, 2019
A man wanted in Oakland for the shooting deaths of two residents was arrested in Douglas County late Friday night.
Stefon Jefferson was arrested by Douglas County Sheriff's deputies after a chase that resulted in a sergeant being shot.
The black Toyota Jefferson was driving was spotted in South Lake Tahoe around 9:45 p.m. Friday night.
Officers chased the Toyota into Nevada, where Douglas County sheriff's deputies took up the pursuit.
At some point Jefferson fired on deputies hitting a sheriff's sergeant, who received nonlife-threatening injuries.
The sergeant is at Renown Regional Medical Center for surgery.
Jefferson sped over Daggett Summit and down the Valley side, and then crashed about a mile up from Foothill Road.
Kingsbury was still closed on Saturday morning.
