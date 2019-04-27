Man in Kingsbury shooting wanted for Oakland murders

A man wanted in Oakland for the shooting deaths of two residents was arrested in Douglas County late Friday night.

Stefon Jefferson was arrested by Douglas County Sheriff's deputies after a chase that resulted in a sergeant being shot.

The black Toyota Jefferson was driving was spotted in South Lake Tahoe around 9:45 p.m. Friday night.

Officers chased the Toyota into Nevada, where Douglas County sheriff's deputies took up the pursuit.

At some point Jefferson fired on deputies hitting a sheriff's sergeant, who received nonlife-threatening injuries.

The sergeant is at Renown Regional Medical Center for surgery.

Recommended Stories For You

Jefferson sped over Daggett Summit and down the Valley side, and then crashed about a mile up from Foothill Road.

Kingsbury was still closed on Saturday morning.