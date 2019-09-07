Man faces stolen vehicle, DUI after driving into tree at Nevada Beach

The driver of a pickup who hit a tree and grazed the entrance booth at Nevada Beach was so drunk he had trouble walking.

Sparks resident Beau Rollins allegedly had a .342 blood alcohol content and was barely conscious when deputies responded to the incident around 11:30 a.m. Sept. 6.

According to the sheriff’s report, witnesses said Rollins was driving a white pickup that struck a tree and then got out of the vehicle and wandered down to the beach.

When deputies arrive, Rollins was sitting with an off-duty police officer who confirmed Rollins was driving the pickup.

According to the report, Rollins was so drunk he couldn’t stand or walk on his own so deputies called for paramedics to come check him out.

Rollins had several scrapes and bumps on his head and was only semi-conscious.

A check on the pickup revealed it had been reported stolen in Winnemucca.

Rollins was medically cleared and taking into custody.