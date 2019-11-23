Man denies multiple drug felonies

A Feb. 25, 2020, trial was set in the case of a man accused of trafficking and multiple drug felonies.

Steven Michael Lehrbaum, 38, denied five counts on Monday and insisted on his right to a speedy trial.

While generally that’s interpreted as within 60 days, Lehrbaum’s attorney Kris Brown said her scheduled wouldn’t allow for a trial earlier than February.

Lehrbaum is being held in lieu of $70,000 bail.

According to jail records, he was arrested Oct. 18. He is also facing a hearing in Tahoe Township Justice Court.

■ A 40-year-old man faces 1-4 years in prison after he admitted to a count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine for sale on Monday.

Daniel Schwartz-Martin could also face an up to $5,000 fine when he is sentenced on Jan. 13.

Schwartz-Martin is accused in connection with a Nov. 16, 2018, drug sale He is out of custody pending sentencing.

■ A 29-year-old Las Vegas man was denied a drug diversion on Monday after it was pointed out that he didn’t qualify as an addict.

Caleb Stancil-Womack, 29, received a suspended 12-32-month prison sentence for possession of 2.5 grams of cocaine.

Stancil-Womack said he was convicted of drug trafficking 11 years ago and just managed to get his life back together.

He was found in possession on July 4, 2018. His bail was exonerated.

■ A man who borrowed a relative’s vehicle and abandoned it in Lyon County will likely be deported after he was sentenced to a gross misdemeanor on Monday.

Juan G. Vasquez, 29, admitted the theft through an interpreter.

“If I could be deported, that would be best for me,” he told District Judge Tom Gregory.

Vasquez took the 2003 Expedition on June 26 but allegedly told the victim where it could be recovered. The Nevada Highway Patrol found the vehicle on July 27 with damage to its interior and exterior.

He is being held for immigration authorities.

■ A former Carson City woman admitted Monday she’d forged prescriptions to obtain drugs.

Angela Ann Jeter, 60, is also facing charges in the capital and Churchill County on similar charges.

Under a plea negotiation, prosecutors will recommend she receive a suspended 12-30 month prison sentence.

The charge carries a maximum of 12-48 months and a $5,000 fine.

According to the plea, Jeter admitted to forging a prescription on July 3, 2017, to get a morphine syringe.