Man admits attempted lewdness charge

A North Las Vegas man faces up to two decades in prison after he admitted Tuesday to attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14.

Hugh P. Talmon, 52, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in connection with two incidents that occurred between August 2014 and June 2015.

Attorney Kris Brown said Talmon also pleaded guilty to the same charge in Las Vegas. He is scheduled to be sentenced in April in that case.

District Judge Tod Young set a special sentencing hearing for 3 p.m. March 10.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 2-20 years. Talmon could also receive probation if a psycho-sexual evaluation determines he is not a risk to reoffend. He would have to register as a sex offender and be supervised for the rest of his life.

Young vacated the January trial that was scheduled in Talmon’s case.

■ Lewdness charges against a former volleyball coach were upheld in East Fork Justice Court on Friday.

Richard Jenkins, 47, is facing four felony counts of lewdness with a minor under the age of 16. All four counts relate to a single victim.

Jenkins is denying the charges.

East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones found there was sufficient evidence to support the charges at a preliminary hearing was conducted on Friday.

A preliminary hearing does not determine guilt or innocence, only that there is enough evidence that a crime has been committed and that it could have been committed by the defendant.

Jenkins is scheduled to be arraigned in Douglas County District Court on Jan. 6.

■ The two-week trial of a former Minden man on a charge of sexual assault of a 7-year-old child is scheduled to being in mid-February.

Juan Gabriel Ramirez-Vargas was the first person indicted by the 2017-18 grand jury and has been in custody since April 2017.

The trial will require the use of an interpreter.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred March 17-21, 2016, at an apartment in the Ironwood subdivision in Minden.

Ramirez-Vargas does not have a bail because he is being held at the order of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

■ A Gardnerville man has been picked up by Kentucky authorities on a fugitive warrant.

Authorities have been tracking Jason Lee McKerrihan, 38, since 2013 on charges involving sex with a child 12 or younger.

According to court documents, McKerrihan took his wife’s name, changing it from Jason Lee Neer.

McKerrihan was arrested Nov. 27 at a Gardnerville residence after deputies were directed there.

While waiving extradition, McKerrihan told East Fork Justice of the Peace that he’d already taken care of the charges.

Waiving extradition does not indicate guilt, only confirming the person is the one wanted in the warrant.

Unlike other criminal cases, fighting a fugitive warrant requires the person sought to hire their own attorney.