Mammoth woman killed in Mono County collision

A 25-year-old Mammoth Lakes woman was killed in a collision near Crowley Lake on Saturday.

Krystal Kazmark was a passenger in a Toyota Tacoma Crew Cab westbound on Benton Crossing Road at around 9 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Mammoth Lakes resident Joshua Daugherty, 30 was going the speed limit when he made a series of turns that caused him to lose control of the pickup.

It rotated and skidded across both lanes of the road as a Kia Sorento was travelling the curves and struck the pickup on the passenger’s side, resulting in Kazmark’s death.

A 71-year-old Hawthorne, Calif., man who was driving the Kia received major injuries, while the driver of the pickup and another passenger sustained major injuries, with at least one person helicoptered to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.